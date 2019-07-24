ECI debuts 5G cell site router

ECI introduced its "1022" cell site router, the first of the company’s end-to-end portfolio tailored for 5G.



The 1022 cell site router combines high capacity in a small form factor. It offers MPLS, network slicing, class C and D synch capabilities and open NetConf/Yang interfaces.



ECI said the 1022 represents the next evolution of its Neptune product line, inheriting its multiservice, Elastic MPLS capabilities that allow customers to support current, future and legacy services on a single platform. Its front access, extended temperature range make it equally at home at a cell site or operating as an access device for a substation.



“As carriers prepare for the step change that 5G demands, we understand that the transition to a fully compliant 5G transport network can be both complex and CapEx heavy. That is why our solutions easily traverse the divide between current and future. We want customers to know that ECI is here to help them adjust their infrastructure effortlessly and cost-effectively,” said Jimmy Mizrahi, ECI’s EVP and Head of Global Portfolio. “The 1022 marries form and function with its unique capabilities for easy migration, future-proof multiservice, and network slicing while ensuring carrier-grade redundancy and service assurance. Class C and D synch capabilities mean stringent

timing control, and open interfaces ensure it can be deployed in any network, brownfield or green. This is the first of our 5G dedicated products and solutions to be launched. The rest will follow in the coming months.”



https://www.ecitele.com/5g