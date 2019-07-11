Deutsche Telekom and Software AG to create global Cloud of Things

Deutsche Telekom and Software AG formed a strategic partnership to deliver IoT services on a global scale.



Specifically, Deutsche Telekom and its enterprise customer unit T-Systems will expand their Cloud of Things offering, using Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT platform.



The companies are targeting an “IoT made in Germany” with plans to provide coverage in Germany, other European markets, and the United States.



Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of T-Systems and Board Member of Deutsche Telekom, said: “We’re delighted to be extending the reach and capabilities of our Cloud of Things IoT platform alongside our partner. Software AG’s technology is critical in enabling us to scale an already successful service and introduce new functionality, giving us the confidence to move into new sectors. Our strategic partnership will help us continue to drive innovation and provide the best possible platform and services for clients, both from the enterprise sector and Germany’s world-leading Mittelstand.”



