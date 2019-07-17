Dell'Oro: Coherent DWDM market to hit $16B by 2023

Driven by 200+ Gbps wavelength shipments, the coherent DWDM revenue is forecast to reach $16 billion by 2023, according to Dell’Oro Group.



“The 100 Gbps growth cycle is behind us,” said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “This doesn’t mean that coherent 100 Gbps wavelengths are no longer needed. It is just that with new 60 Gbaud and soon to be released 90 Gbaud based line cards, the reach of 200 Gbps and 400 Gbps coherent signals can reach much further and help service providers lower their cost-per-bit. Which we consider excellent reasons to choose 200+ Gbps wavelengths. So, we are predicting 100 Gbps wavelength shipments to decline during the next five years while 200+ Gbps wavelength shipments grow at a 50 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR),” continued Yu.



Additional highlights from the Optical Transport 5-Year Forecast Report:





The total WDM market comprising metro and long haul systems is forecast to grow at a 5 percent CAGR. WDM Metro will slightly outpace DWDM Long Haul growth during the forecast period.

Disaggregated WDM systems are projected to exceed $3 billion in revenue by 2023.

200 Gbps wavelengths are forecast to comprise the highest share of shipments in three years.

800 Gbps wavelength shipments are projected to begin ramping in 2020.