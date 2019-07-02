CyrusOne builds third cata center in Frankfurt

CyrusOne has commenced construction on the first phase of its newest data center location in Frankfurt, Germany. The facility is CyrusOne’s third in the Sossenheim district of the city, offering cloud providers, systems integrators and multinational corporations customized, secure and resilient data center solutions within a key business hub.



Upon completion, expected in Q2 2020, the site will comprise two adjoining, four-story buildings delivering 22 MW of IT power to 11,500 sq. m of world-class technical space. Indirect adiabatic air cooling in each data hall will ensure an extremely low Power Usage Efficiency (PUE). CyrusOne is using a modular construction method and will work closely with valued partners including Mercury and Klein Architekten.



“Frankfurt is one of the fastest growing and most strategically important locations for CyrusOne due to its economic strength and proximity to one of the most important European financial centers,” said Tesh Durvasula, President Europe, CyrusOne. “This will mark our third expansion facility in Frankfurt and I expect it will effectively be pre-leased by the time we complete construction next year.”