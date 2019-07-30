Corning Q2 optical sales reach $1.07 billion, up 7% yoy

Corning reported cores Q2 2019 sales of $3 billion, up 8% from the same period last year.



Optical Communications second-quarter sales were $1.09 billion, up 7% year over year. Net income for the second quarter was up 5% year over year. Sales growth was led by hyperscale data center and optical fiber demand as well as sales from the 3M Communication Markets Division acquisition.



For full-year 2019, Optical Communications year-over-year sales growth is now expected to be up by a low- to mid-single digit percentage. The lower growth expectations are driven primarily by weakness in the carrier market. Optical Communications growth remains significantly above passive optical market growth.



https://investor.corning.com/investor-relations/default.aspx



