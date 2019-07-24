CoreSite posts Q2 data center revenue of $142.9m, up4.7%

CoreSite reported Q2 operating revenues of $142.9 million, an increase of 4.7% year over year and 2.9% sequentially. The company delivered net income of $0.53 per common diluted share, a decrease of $0.04 year over year and $0.01 sequentially.



“We continued to execute on our 2019 imperatives to accelerate growth in 2020 and beyond,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We completed projects in our property development pipeline, delivering nearly 100,000 square feet of data center capacity, and began construction for our new ground-up purpose-built data center in Los Angeles. "



Some Q2 highlights:





Commenced 140 new and expansion leases for 65,193 net rentable square feet (“NRSF”), representing $10.2 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $176 per square foot

Signed 135 new and expansion leases for 142,824 NRSF and $27.3 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $191 per square foot

Renewed 328 leases for 121,809 NRSF and $24.1 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $198 per square foot, reflecting 2.6% cash rent growth, 7.4% GAAP rent growth and 2.4% churn

On April 12th, closed SV9 land purchase in Santa Clara, Clara, California, that is suitable for a data center facility of at least 200,000 NRSF. Pre-construction activity is underway.



