CoreSite offers SDN-powered connectivity between data centers

CoreSite Realty is now offering SDN-powered inter-site connectivity between seven of its edge markets.



The CoreSite Inter-Site Connectivity solution enables customers to be secure their distributed IT infrastructure with private connections, versus accessing data over the Internet. The connectivity improves performance and reduces network provisioning times. CoreSite also provides access to more than 775 network, cloud and IT service providers.



“We are pleased to offer SDN connectivity between our markets by leveraging the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange through the reach of its capabilities and ease of its online portal,” said Maile Kaiser, CoreSite’s SVP of Sales. “With the CoreSite Inter-Site Connectivity solution, we make it easier for customers to expand and connect to CoreSite’s rich ecosystem of cloud and network providers as well as other enterprise organizations.”



