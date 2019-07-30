Confluera raises $9m for cybersecurity

Confluera, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, announced $9 million in Series A funding for its cybersecurity solutions.



Confluera aims to turn security analysts into cyber defenders by enabling them to stop breaches in real time. Confluera is Co-Founded by Abhijit Ghosh, Niloy Mukherjee, and Bipul Sinha. Ghosh has a background in networking, sec



The funding round was led by Lightspeed’s Founder & Managing Partner Ravi Mhatre with significant participation by John W. Thompson, former CEO of Symantec and Chairman of Microsoft; Frank Slootman, former CEO of ServiceNow; and Lane Bess, former CEO of Palo Alto Networks.



Confluera's founding team includes:





Abhijit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO – Engineering Leader Juniper Networks, Azanda Networks, and Siemens;

Niloy Mukherjee, Co-founder and Chief Architect – Lead Architect Oracle In-Memory Database and LinkedIn Distributed Data Systems;

Bipul Sinha, Co-founder and Chairman – Co-Founder & CEO Rubrik, Founding investor/Board Member Nutanix, and engineering at Oracle.