Cloud Native - Kubernetes becomes the universal abstraction layer

Kubernetes, which is sometimes described as "the Linux of the cloud," is poised to play a major role in next-gen carrier infrastructures, says Dan Kohn, Executive Director, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, which is part of The Linux Foundation.



Over time, virtual network functions (VNFs) will evolve to become cloud-native network functions (CNFs). In this world, Kubernetes can become the universal abstraction layer.





