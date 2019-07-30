Ciena's Packet Optical selected for UK’s Janet

Jisc, which is the UK’s expert member organization for digital technology and digital resources in higher education, further education, skills and research, is deploying Ciena’s Packet Networking platforms to enhance its Janet Network and provide high-speed connectivity across the UK.



Specifically, Jisc recently selected Ciena’s 8700 and 5170 Packet Networking platforms to address growing needs for high-bandwidth services delivering up to 100GbE.



“Scientific research and education hinges on high-speed, reliable connectivity,” said Rod Wilson, Chief Technologist for Research Networks at Ciena. “Rapid growth in data intensive research such as high-energy physics and genome engineering means that researchers need agile networks to support a range of services from massive flows for computational science to distributed services for individual researchers and educators.”