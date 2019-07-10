China Unicom deploys Nokia optical fronthaul in Beijing

China Unicom has selected the Nokia optical fronthaul solution to power its 4G and 5G networks in Beijing.



In order to meet its 2019 5G goals, China Unicom requires a robust fronthaul solution that will speed deployment of 4G/5G radios and simplify the installation and management of the network.



The deployment features the Nokia 1830 Versatile WDM Module (VWM), which provides multiservice WDM optical transport and is suited for advanced 4G and 5G fronthaul in cloud RAN architectures. Nokia says the platform's low cost of operation and integrated backhaul to fronthaul management system are matched by its low latency and jitter performance — ensuring precise synchronization between cell sites.



Gao Bo, Head of the China Unicom CBT at Nokia Shanghai Bell, said: “We share China Unicom’s vision and commitment to creating this world-leading 5G service for its customers. The Nokia Anyhaul solutions are a key element in faster network deployment, simpler management and lower operational costs. The optical fronthaul solution will be key to providing top notch performance for China Unicom’s 4G/5G subscribers.”