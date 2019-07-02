China Mobile approves ZTE's CE-band 96-wavelength system

ZTE's commercial CE-band 96-wavelength beyond 100G OTN system passed the on-site test of Hubei Branch of China Mobile and the FOA network access test of China Mobile Group.

Compared with the traditional C-band 80-wavelength 100G system,



ZTE’s CE-band 96-wavelength 200G system increases the capacity by 140% compared with a C-band 80-wavelength 200G system.



In August 2018, ZTE cooperated with Hubei Branch of China Mobile to build the new provincial backbone beyond 100G IDC network, adopting the CE-band 96-wavelength 200G system. This system implements electrical cross-connection to achieve fast connection.



By means of the fast assignment of ROADM system wavelengths, it supports flexible hybrid scheduling of optical and electrical layer services, thereby improving service provisioning and operation efficiency. Meanwhile, the solution provides multiple routing channels and supports one-hop transmission on the optical layer, enabling lower network latency and mesh network services.



