China Mobile activates its first Access CDN at the OLT

China Mobile (Zhejiang) activated its first commercial Access CDN deployed at the OLT.







To address the problem of huge video traffic volume, Zhejiang Branch of China Mobile has adopted ZTE's innovative Light Cloud solution to push the CDN to the OLTs, which is the network node nearest to the users, by loading IT capabilities into the OLTs. The solution reduces access latency, increases download speeds, and enhances service experience. In addition, it saves upstream bandwidth by up to 60 percent, thereby alleviating upstream network bandwidth shortages.