Boingo cites DAS traction with tier 1 carriers

Boingo Wireless reports that Q2 was its biggest quarter ever for new DAS venue launches. In the second quarter of 2019, Boingo deployed 10 new DAS networks in partnership with Tier 1 carriers at high traffic venues throughout the U.S., increasing the company’s total live DAS venues to 69.



“Our strong DAS momentum continues with significant traction in venue deployments and strategic partnerships with carriers to densify networks and enhance cellular coverage,” said Mike Finley, CEO, Boingo. “This new record fuels growth for our neutral host DAS portfolio, a key driver for Boingo’s business, and helps our venue partners solve skyrocketing connectivity demands.”



In the first half of 2019, Boingo launched a total of 11 new DAS networks at large venues that include three major airports, seven amphitheaters and a commercial real estate property. The cellular solution boosts signal strength and increases network capacity for voice and data applications. As carrier networks migrate to 5G, densification with solutions like DAS will be key for facilitating increased capacity, faster speeds, lower latency and higher throughput.



Boingo neutral host DAS networks are designed to provide a high performance wireless experience to all venue customers and staff, regardless of which carrier they use.