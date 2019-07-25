AWS hits Q2 revenue of $8.4B, up 37%

Amazon reported Q2 2019 revenue of $8.381 billion for AWS, up 37% over the same period last year. Operating income for quarter was $2.121 billion. Operating margin was 26.2%. AWS is now on a $33 billion run rate.



Historical growth rate for AWS



2019 Q1 - 41%

2018 Q4 - 45%

2018 Q3 - 46%

2018 Q2 - 49%

2018 Q1 - 49%

2017 Q4 - 45%





