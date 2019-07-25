Amazon reported Q2 2019 revenue of $8.381 billion for AWS, up 37% over the same period last year. Operating income for quarter was $2.121 billion. Operating margin was 26.2%. AWS is now on a $33 billion run rate.
https://ir.aboutamazon.com/quarterly-results
Historical growth rate for AWS
2019 Q1 - 41%
2018 Q4 - 45%
2018 Q3 - 46%
2018 Q2 - 49%
2018 Q1 - 49%
2017 Q4 - 45%
Thursday, July 25, 2019
AWS hits Q2 revenue of $8.4B, up 37%
