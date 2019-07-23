Australia's NBN Co now passes 10 million homes/businesses

Australia's NBN Co reached a major milestone: more than 10 million homes and businesses are now able to connect to the nbn access network. Less than twelve months of the build are remaining. nbn provides wholesale services to phone and internet providers.



As at May 2019 62 percent of homes and businesses were on a 50Mbps wholesale speed plan or higher – compared with 44 percent in May 2018.

There are currently more than 160 million connected devices in Australian households and almost 400 million expected by 2023, according to Telsyte’s Australian IoT@Home Market Study 2019. 25% of people say they are interested in making their homes ‘smarter’ but 35% indicate they would like help to set-up their connected services.





Some additional notes: