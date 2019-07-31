ATLAS Space opens nine new ground stations

ATLAS Space Operations activated nine new ground stations in its network, bringing its total of ground stations to 13. The company is aiming to activate an additional seventeen sites by 2020. The company is activating ground startions at a pace of one per month.



The new ground stations cover a range of polar and equatorial locations, including: Sodankyla, Finland; Cedar, Michigan; Harmon, Guam; Mojave, California; Chitose, Japan; Tahiti, French Polynesia; Longovilo, Chile; Ningi, Australia; and Usingen, Germany. Coming soon in Sept 2019 are Brewster, Washington and Albuquerque, New Mexico.



“The new locations are highly strategic and enhance the geographical dispersion of the ATLAS ground network,” said Sean McDaniel, CEO and Founder of ATLAS. “Due to the locations of the sites we prioritized, our customers can realize near real-time latency when it comes to getting their valuable and time-sensitive data.”



Notably, eight of the new stations are capable of receiving data in S and X-band frequencies.



