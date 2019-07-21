AT&T reminisces about Nixon's call to the moon

In light of this week's 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon, AT&T looked back on its role in the U.S. space program.



Shortly after President John F. Kennedy kicked off the Apollo program, AT&T established an independent company called BELCOMM, whose mission was to support NASA. AT&T also provided the critical communications platform for NASA and the astronauts throughout the mission, including the historic phone call between President Richard Nixon and the Apollo 11 astronauts on the lunar surface.