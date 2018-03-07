Arrcus scales out with Broadcom's Jericho2, raises $30m in Series B

Arrcus, a start-up that offers a hardware-agnostic network operating system for white boxes switches, announced multiple high-density 100GbE and 400GbE routing solutions for hyperscale cloud, edge, and 5G networks.



The company says its ArcOS software architecture has the foundational attributes to scale-out to an open aggregated routing solution, enabling operators to design, deploy, operationalize, and manage their infrastructure across multiple domains in the network.



"Our mission is to democratize the networking industry by providing best-in-class software, the most flexible consumption model, and the lowest total cost of ownership for our customers; we are now extending this by providing leading-edge open integration solutions for routing. ArcOS is the essential link to fully realize the unparalleled advancements in the 10Tbps Jericho2 SoC family and the resulting systems," Devesh Garg, co-founder and CEO of Arrcus.





24 ports of 100G + 6 ports of 400G

40 ports of 100G

80 ports of 100G

96 ports of 100G

Faster network speeds – up to 10 Tbps switching capacity, which delivers 5X the performance compared to previous generation of Jericho+

4X increase in port density per chip compared to previous generation of Jericho+

Higher route table scale – up to 2.6M IPv4 routes (1.3M IPv6) on chip

Higher ACL scale of 96K with full IPv6 egress ACL support

Line-rate flow monitoring with sFlow® that enables real-time flow visibility at scale

Support for IPv4/IPv6/MPLS/Segment Routing forwarding

Open standards-based BGP Flowspec

Efficient, carrier-grade traffic management with scalable packet buffer memory

Visibility into HW resource utilization (ACLs, routes, etc.) to assist with traffic distribution

Selectable scale profiles with an ability to switch between profiles without a full system reboot

Arrcus is also announcing the availability of ArcIQTM, an AI-driven analytics platform for delivering real-time, transformational insights and telemetry at scale for a modern network operations center (NOC) solution.

Pankaj Patel, former EVP and CDO, Cisco

Amarjit Gill, serial entrepreneur who founded and sold companies to Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, EMC, Facebook, Google, and Intel

Kelly Ahuja, former SVP/GM, Service Provider Business, Cisco & presently CEO, Versa

Fred Baker, former Cisco Fellow, IETF Chair & Co-Chair, IPv6 Working Group

Farzad Nazem, former CTO, Yahoo

Rajiv Patel, ex-VP of Engineering, Juniper

Shawn Zandi, Director of Network Engineering, LinkedIn

Nancy Lee, CHRO of Lime, ex-VP of People, Google





The Jericho2 silicon boasts 10 Terabits per second of Switch-Router performance and is designed for high-density, industry standard 400GbE, 200GbE, and 100GbE interfaces. Key features include the company's "Elastic Pipe" packet processing, along with large-scale buffering with integrated High Bandwidth Memory (HBM).



The new device is shipping within 24 months from its predecessor Jericho+., Jericho2 delivers 5X higher bandwidth at 70% lower power per gigabit.



In addition to Jericho2, Broadcom is shipping FE9600, the new fabric switch device with 192 links of the industry's best performing and longest-reach 50G PAM-4 SerDes. This device offers 9.6 Terabits per second fabric capacity, a delivers 50% reduction in power per gigabit compared to its predecessor FE3600.



