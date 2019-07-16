Alphawave intros PCIe Gen1 – Gen5 PHY

Alphawave IP introduced its PipeCORE PCIe Gen1-5 PHY, an advanced DSP based 7nm PCIe Gen1-5 PHY that is available on TSMC’s 7nm process technology.



The company says its PipeCORE can also demonstrate 64Gbps PAM4 rates for early PCI-Express Gen6 adopters.



The PipeCORE PHY leverages the same advanced high-speed ADC architecture utilized by Alphawave’s AlphaCORE Multi-Standard Serdes (MSS) IP that has been delivered to customers in 7nm since earlier in 2019.



“I am really proud that the Alphawave team has delivered working PCIe Gen1-5 silicon the first time!” said Tony Pialis, President and CEO of Alphawave.



https://awaveip.com/products/pipecore-gen1-5-phy/