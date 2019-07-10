Akash Systems raises $14.5 million for GaN-on-Diamond for sat comms

Akash Systems, a San Francisco-based startup focused on silicon for satellite communications, announced $14.5 million in Series A funding, including $10 million in new equity funds, and an additional $4.5 million converted from prior convertible notes.



Akash is currently manufacturing GaN-on-Diamond-based power amplifiers and radio modules for customers who make satellites requiring high frequency and high power efficiency. Its radio products are on track to hit the market in Q4 2019.



The company says it can achieve a dramatic reduction in the waste heat generated from the power amplifier by using GaN-on-Diamond technology, whereby the hottest part of a transistor is brought to within tens of nanometers of synthetic diamond – the most thermally conductive material developed to date.



Akash has designed its satellite transmit/receive radio modules to easily integrate with existing ground station and satellite infrastructure for satellite makers in all markets.



Investors in this round include Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, ACME Capital, Sriram Krishnan, Correlation Ventures and others. Akash will deploy the new capital toward scaling its transmit/receive radio modules and power amplifier business, moving it closer to profitability.



“Akash Systems is playing a critical role in meeting the growing and vital need for improved satellite communications infrastructure,” said Delian Asparouhov of Founders Fund, which is focused on assisting entrepreneurs to build impactful new energy and technology companies. “We’re proud to be part of Akash’s journey as a critical enabler and accelerant in global communications.”





