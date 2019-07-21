AirBorn launches Space-rated Active Optical Cable

AirBorn launched its Space-rated Active Optical Cable (SAOC), its next-generation space interconnect and the first fully tested and qualified active optical cable available for this application today.



AirBorn said its SAOC takes a standard copper signal and translates it to a fiber optical signal within the connector body. The SAOC eliminates the need for a specialized transceiver and time spent polishing and terminating fiber. It installs like a traditional copper cable but yields the same benefits of speed, distance, and EMI protection engineers have come to expect from fiber optic cabling. A single-connection interface accommodates both traditional copper cabling and SAOC®, giving system designers flexibility.



“The SAOC technology further demonstrates AirBorn’s commitment to solving our customers’ challenges through continuous innovation,” AirBorn CEO Cindy Lewis said. “This technology places AirBorn at the forefront of innovation for the ever-expanding space exploration market.”



“A prime contractor in the space industry knew we had active optical cable technology in house and asked if we could design and qualify a ruggedized version for spaceflight,” explained David Koenig, Vice President for AirBorn’s Space Business Unit. “Our team accepted the challenge and through continuous collaboration, developed a technology that exceeded our customer’s needs as we worked through to a flight-ready design. Now, SAOC® is launched into the market and stands ready to be specified into equipment destined for space.”



