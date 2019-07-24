ADVA hits new benchmarks for bandwidth/reach on terrestrial long-haul

ADVA announced new benchmarks for bandwidth and reach on terrestrial long-haul using its FSP 3000 TeraFlex platform.



The new records were achieved in a commercial long-haul terrestrial network originally built for 100Gbit/s services. ADVA’s partners included the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC), EENet of HITSA and Tele2 Estonia.



Using an optical spectrum-as-a-service approach, the terminal achieved 200Gbit/s per wavelength transmission over a distance of 5,738km with 2.5bit/symbol, and 500Gbit/s over 1,016km with 5bit/symbol modulation. Record-breaking results also included 300Gbit/s per wavelength transmission over 3,751km with 3bit/symbol, and 400Gbit/s per wavelength across 1,792km with 4.5bit/symbol modulation. Feasibility of 800Gbit/s transmission over 1,016km in a single 125GHz spectral slice was also demonstrated.



ADVA said one of the keys to achieving this performance is the ability of the FSP 3000 TeraFlex to utilize network telemetry and fractional QAM to maximize reach and capacity through the automated configuration of modulation format and baud rate.



The trial also highlighted how a disaggregated open line system (OLS) approach can enhance network flexibility and leverage the most value from existing optical infrastructure.



“Our terminal technology is now redefining terrestrial long-haul data transport. Just as we proved in trials with DCI and metro networks, the software-defined transmission of our FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ is the ultimate response to soaring bandwidth needs,” said Jörg-Peter Elbers, SVP, advanced technology, ADVA. “With its programmable signal shaping and ultra-flexible modulation capabilities, our unique solution balances distance and capacity for maximum spectrum utilization and optimal performance over any reach. This gives communication service providers the power to massively increase bandwidth without the expense of a major upgrade. This demo also shows how an open coherent optical layer removes all restrictions, even when interconnecting across multiple countries. And, with our FSP 3000 TeraFlex deployed as part of a disaggregated OLS solution, it delivers complete agility for best cost efficiency.”



