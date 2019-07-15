ADVA debuts monitoring for satellite-based timing

ADVA introduced an AI-powered analytics service for monitoring the quality of GNSS-based timing.



ADVA SatAware provides network operators with real-time insight into signal quality at a GNSS satellite receiver. It can help identify any physical objects blocking GNSS signals and resolve issues before they impact the synchronization network.



“Changes in the environment, such as newly built or modified buildings or trees growing, can have a serious impact on GNSS-based timing. Yet the specific physical causes of interference can often be difficult to detect and even harder to predict. With SatAware, maintenance teams can instantly react to these issues – or even preempt them – well before they affect network performance,” said Nir Laufer, senior director, product line management, Oscilloquartz, ADVA.



The ADVA SatAware service features a lightweight data collection engine deployed at GNSS receiver sites that securely shares information on all standard satellite receivers with the SatAware data pool. Using intelligent algorithms, the ADVA-hosted AI engine continuously analyzes the condition of each antenna. It provides up-to-the-minute information on sky-view plots, carrier-to-noise ratios and all trouble indicators. With SatAware™, network operators can easily visualize and evaluate GNSS reception by building a complete picture of signal strength for each individual satellite without the need for dedicated hardware or software at the GNSS receiver site.



