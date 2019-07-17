ADTRAN reports Q2 sales of $156.4 million, up 22% yoy

ADTRAN reported preliminary revenue of $156.4 million for Q2 2019, compared to $128.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Net income is estimated to be $5.1 million compared to a net loss of $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Earnings per share, assuming dilution, is estimated to be $0.11 compared to a loss per share of $0.16 for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income is estimated to be $6.9 million compared to a net loss of $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings per share, assuming dilution, is estimated to be $0.14 compared to a loss per share of $0.10 for the second quarter of 2018.



ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “We are pleased with our continued progress and solid performance for the second quarter of 2019. Revenue for the quarter grew 22% year-over-year and 9% over the previous quarter. Our execution continues to be strong across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and the Pacific Rim with diverse and well-balanced material revenue contributions from each of these regions. This sustained progress underscores the Company’s global impact as we help our customers build their best networks.”ADTRAN's Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2019 of $0.09 per common share to be paid to holders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2019.