ABB launches data center automation cloud solution

ABB is piloting a new data center automation offering with one of the fastest growing colocation data center providers globally.



The new ABB Ability solution was developed to optimize data center performance, increase tenant retention, provide agile communications between operations and upper management, and reduce costs.



“This is an exciting new ABB AbilityTM Data Center Automation solution and it is a world first. A leading colocation data center provider in Singapore was the obvious choice with whom to work not just on the project pilot but also as a partner in development,” said Madhav Kalia, global business manager, Data Center Automation at ABB. “Their world vision and leading market position meant that they were able to offer a very valuable, constructive contribution, including helping us to define the minimum viable product (MVP) requirements."



