ZTE claims 25 5G contracts

ZTE has secured over 25 5G commercial contracts globally and has been already committed to partnerships in the 5G arena with over 60 operators across the globe.



As of June 15, ZTE said it has declared 1,424 families of 5G Standard-Essential Patents(SEP) and patent applications to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), ranking in the global top 3 in terms of the number of such families. The company has filed more than 3,500 5G patent applications.



