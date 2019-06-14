Zayo to provide metro dark fiber in Chicago for big customer

Zayo has been selected by a global technology company for metro dark fiber in Chicago. The solution will provide additional high-performance capacity between the company’s data centers.



Zayo said its solution leverages its dense Chicago fiber network that spans more than 1,600 route miles and connects more than 35 data centers. Dark fiber offers substantial levels of bandwidth, a higher level of control and long-term lease terms.



Zayo operates four zColo data centers in the Chicago metro area, with a total footprint of more than 258,000 critical square feet.



Zayo also provides diverse connectivity into 350 Cermak, one of the world’s largest data centers. 350 Cermak is a key carrier hotel in the region and a backbone of the internet. Chicago is one of the top data center markets in the U.S. due to affordability of power, available fiber connectivity and low exposure to natural disasters.



In addition to Zayo’s Chicago metro fiber footprint, Zayo has several major long haul routes that connect into the city, including New York/New Jersey to Chicago via the low-latency Spread Networks by Zayo route, Columbus to Chicago, Minneapolis to Chicago, Omaha to Chicago, Indianapolis to Chicago, St. Louis to Chicago and Toronto to Chicago.



“Zayo’s high fiber count footprint in Chicago enables us to be one of the few providers that can offer customers diverse dark fiber along with access to long haul routes,” said Steve Orlando, senior vice president of Central Region at Zayo. “In this case, our customer continues to require additional bandwidth to accommodate growth, and we look forward to increasing their dark fiber capacity.”



http://www.zayo.com