Zayo to provide managed video network over 100G for news broadcaster

A major news broadcaster has selected Zayp to provide a managed video network. The diverse fiber network will enable the customer to disseminate video and data to its bureaus in the U.S. and Europe. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Zayo’s 100G-enabled Media Network solutions are delivered on the company’s owned fiber network that spans more than 12.5 million fiber miles across North America and Europe.



“Our differentiator for this customer is our wholly-owned dense fiber network in conjunction with unparalleled media support,” said Brian Daniels, SVP of Strategic Networks at Zayo. “Our media platform supports high-resolution live broadcasts delivered to millions of consumers on a daily basis.”