Zayo invests in fiber infrastructure in Ohio

Zayo announced significant investments in its metro network infrastructure in Ohio, by an anchor customer deal. The network expansion will add nearly 300 new route miles in the Youngstown and Akron area.





Zayo’s existing network provides long haul connectivity throughout the state, including the Cleveland/Akron/Pittsburgh corridor. This build will also enable additional diverse options through Youngstown.“This investment elevates our strong position in Ohio, enabling stronger reliability, performance and critical diversity for our customers,” said Steve Orlando, senior vice president of Central Region at Zayo. “The expanded metro fiber routes will strengthen and expand our footprint to approximately 3,500 route miles, including connections to multiple on-net buildings and data centers in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo.”http://www.zayo.com