Zayo to build private wavelength European network for global bank

Zayo has been selected to provide a private wavelength network (W-PDN) for a leading global investment bank. The project will increase the capacity and expand the footprint of the bank's European core network. Zayo will provide diverse connectivity between several of the company’s offices and data centers.



Zayo said its managed solution will enable the customer to seamlessly scale their network between locations as needed. Zayo will also provide remote management and 24/7 support to ensure dedicated network monitoring and support.



“Global banking and finance depend on high-availability, low-latency connectivity,” said Ian Cunningham, senior vice president of Sales at Zayo. “We’re excited that the customer has entrusted us with this vital element of their business and we look forward to supporting their bandwidth needs.”



