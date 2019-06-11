Yamaichi debuts 400G QSFP-DD Pluggable Module Connector

Yamaichi Electronics introduced a small form factor connector for 400 Gigabit data networking applications and cage assembly mechanical parts.



QSFP-DD is similar to the current QSFP, but there are additional contact rows inside the structure design to realise double density by 8 channels for electrical signal transmission. Our mechanical design is QSFP-DD MSA compliant. It is also backward compatible to the current QSFP.Yamaichi Electronics said its new QSFP-DD connector is designed for 200G and 400G technologies and to support 28 Gbps per channel NRZ, and 56 Gbps per channel PAM4 modulation. Moreover, the signal integrity takes into consideration 112Gbps per channel PAM4 modulation.Yamaichi Electronics also offers customized heatsink solutions.