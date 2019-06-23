WSJ: U.S. government assesses 5G supply chain

As part of a deep150-day review of the 5G supply chain, the U.S. government is considering regulations to require all 5G equipment to be designed and manufactured outside of China, according to The Wall Street Journal. The article says the proposed regulations, which are in an early stage of discussion, could lead Nokia and Ericsson to move operations out of China for systems destined for the U.S.



The Trump administration has already banned Huawei from the U.S. market and prohibited suppliers from selling U.S. origin technology to the firm.



