Windstream adds Fortinet to SD-WAN portfolio

Windstream Enterprise (WE) is expanding its SD-WAN portfolio solution with solutions from Fortinet.



Windstream Enterprise has offered SD-WAN underpinned by VMware since 2017.



“Business customers are increasingly looking for security that is native to their WAN,” said Mike Frane, vice president of product management at Windstream Enterprise. “The Fortinet SD-WAN technology is particularly attractive due to its security pedigree. It complements our offer, broadening its appeal to customers at all levels of the enterprise spectrum.”



Fortinet’s SD-WAN capabilities, made available on the same device as their leading Next-Gen Firewall (NGFW) edge device with UTM (Unified Threat Management), deliver a powerful alternative for businesses looking to simplify their networking and security. Consolidating these network functions adds efficiency and lowers overhead, increasing the solution’s appeal.