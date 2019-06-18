Windstream acquires $27 million of 5G spectrum in FCC auctions

Windstream will pay a total of $26.6 million for blocks of 24 GHz and 28 GHz spectrum in 14 states covering more than 5 million total households, including approximately 2 million households in locations where Windstream is the incumbent local exchange carrier. The spectrum and associated electronics and equipment will be wholly owned by Windstream.



“Windstream will use this new 5G spectrum to expand the availability of high-speed broadband, enabling consumers and small and medium-sized businesses in rural areas to access broadband speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second,” said Jeff Small, president of Windstream’s Kinetic business segment.



“Windstream is committed to bringing best-in-class Internet to rural communities, many in thinly populated areas, across our Kinetic footprint,” Small said. “We’re using a variety of methods to accomplish that goal, including software enhancements, fiber expansion, fixed wireless and now 5G wireless technology in our passionate pursuit to satisfy our customers’ growing demand for faster broadband speeds.”



