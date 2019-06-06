Thursday, June 6, 2019

WhatsApp outage linked to Cogent' London data center

WhatsApp users from multiple locations around the world experienced a major service disruption on Thursday, 06-June-2019 from 10:50am - 11:30am BST & from 1:10pm - 2:13pm BST.

ThousandEyes picked up the outages & identified the issue to 100% packet loss w/in Cogent’s London data center.


