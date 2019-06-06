WhatsApp users from multiple locations around the world experienced a major service disruption on Thursday, 06-June-2019 from 10:50am - 11:30am BST & from 1:10pm - 2:13pm BST.
ThousandEyes picked up the outages & identified the issue to 100% packet loss w/in Cogent’s London data center.
Thursday, June 6, 2019
WhatsApp outage linked to Cogent' London data center
Thursday, June 06, 2019 Cogent, Outage, ThousandEyes
WhatsApp users from multiple locations around the world experienced a major service disruption on Thursday, 06-June-2019 from 10:50am - 11:30am BST & from 1:10pm - 2:13pm BST.