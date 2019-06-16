Vodafone Spain deploys Ericsson 5G in Galicia and Asturias

Vodafone Spain has Ericsson's 5G kit in the cities of La Coruña and Vigo, in the Galicia region, and Gijón, in the Asturias region.



The network operates in the 3.7 GHz band.



Arun Bansal, President and Head of Europe & Latin America, Ericsson, says: “We continue to drive 5G in Europe alongside partners like Vodafone in Spain. We will continue to work closely with Vodafone to enable 5G Roaming across the UK, Spain, Germany and Italy in the coming weeks.”



https://www.ericsson.com/en/news/2019/6/ericsson-and-vodafone---5g-live-in-spain





Vodafone España lauched commercial 5G service in 15 cities: Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Sevilla, Málaga, Zaragoza, Bilbao, Vitoria, San Sebastián, La Coruña, Vigo, Gijón, Pamplona, Logroño y Santander. This is the first commercial 5G launch in Spain.

Huawei has been a strategic network supplier to Vodafone since at least 2009. In 2014, Huawei was selected to will supply products and services for Vodafone radio access networks in 15 countries including the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Greece, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, DRC and Ghana. The deployments use Huawei's SingleRAN solutions and beam-forming Active Antenna System.

For its 5G rollout, Vodafone España is using 90 MHz of contiguous spectrum in the 3.7 GHz band.

A premium 5G service tier is priced at EUR50 per month for unlimited data at the maximum rate available to the smartphone.

5G smartphones on offer include the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 ThinQ 5G, and the Xiaomi Mi MIX3 5G.

In May, Vodafone completed the first international 5G roaming call between Spain and Portugal.

5G roaming to Germany, Italy, and the UK will be available later this summer.

Vodafone is also announcing an exclusive partnership with Hatch, a cloud gaming platform optimized for 5G.

As of June 2019, Huawei says it has secured 46 commercial 5G contracts and shipped over 100,000 5G base stations.