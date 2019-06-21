Vodafone and Ericsson provide private 5G at automotive plant

Ericsson and Vodafone Germany are not providing 5G for German electric microcar company e.GO Mobile AG at its Aachen complex.



The Ericsson Private Networks solution includes 5G Core and 5G New Radio solution. The network will deliver secure and almost real-time data networking across the production chain, from digital material management to autonomous vehicle control.



Incorporating network slicing and mobile edge computing technologies, which are already in place, the optimized on-site network spans 36 antennas in the 8,500sq m facility, delivering gigabit bandwidth and latency of just a few milliseconds. Ericsson 5G Radio Dots will be installed in the factory by the end of August.Arun Bansal, President and Head of Europe & Latin America, Ericsson, says: "5G is the key to opening the door to a new era in manufacturing productivity, speed, security and efficiency – and the automotive industry is a prime example of the beneficiaries. Our 5G technology leadership, including solutions and abilities specifically tailored to manufacturing, enables us to partner with companies such as Vodafone and e.GO to deliver the very best private networks solutions.”