Viasat signs as first customer for Ariane 64 rocket

Viasat is the first commercial customer to commit to launch on the A64, the next generation heavy lift rocket from Arianespace.



The launch contract for the upcoming ViaSat-3 satellite has been moved to the A64.



The A64 launch vehicle will feature a modular configuration based on core stages powered by lower and upper liquid propellant modules, which is supplemented by four solid rocket motors. The A64’s configuration will also provide added performance to deliver a ViaSat-3 satellite into a high-energy geostationary transfer orbit where it can begin on-orbit operations faster.



The next ViaSat-3 class geostationary satellite is expected to deliver more than 1-Terabit per second of onboard network capacity, and to leverage high levels of flexibility to dynamically direct capacity to where customers are located. The first two satellites will focus on the Americas and on Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), respectively, with the third satellite planned for the APAC region, completing Viasat's global service coverage.