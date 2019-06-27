Verizon offers Zoom Unified Comms Platform to business customers

Verizon is now offering Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform as a cloud service to all of its global business partners.



All Verizon customers will have access to over 50 countries using either Call-In Toll/Toll Free or Call-me numbers. In addition, users may join Zoom meetings from a Verizon Wireless phone or Verizon VoIP, or just the audio portion of a Zoom meeting via Verizon VoIP, for no additional charge. With Verizon managing the service, customers can use Zoom without the need of dedicated staff or time to look after it themselves. Verizon’s experts will also be available for training, user adoption and any technical support.



“Businesses around the world are growing increasingly dependent on tools and solutions that are agile, intuitive and reliable. Ease-of-use and performance are critical qualities of video collaboration; encouraging employee engagement and driving greater productivity across the enterprise. Our mission is to offer each and every business the solutions suite that helps ensure these results,” comments Shawn Hakl, SVP Business Products for Verizon. “The addition of Zoom to our collaboration partner portfolio enables our business customers get access to technology that hits both marks – ease of use and performance.”



“This agreement with Verizon is the epitome of our strategy to work with the top global service providers to extend the reach of Zoom around the world. It will allow Verizon customers from SMB to enterprise to enjoy our reliable and innovative video communications platform on Verizon’s best-in-class network,” said Eric S. Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom.