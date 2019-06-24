Vectra raises $100m for its AI-driven cloud security

Vectra, a start-up based in San Jose, California, announced $100 million in new funding for its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cloud security using network detection and response.



Vectra's Cognito platform promises 360-degree visibility into cloud, data center, user and internet-of-things (IoT) infrastructure. The company reports 104% growth in annual recurring revenue in 2018 compared to 2017. The company will continue to ramp up initiatives aimed at addressing the global deficit in cloud security, innovating on its existing platform and expanding its global customer base.



The new funding was led by TCV and included existing investors. This brings the company’s total funding to date to more than $200 million.“The cloud has inherent security blind spots, making it imperative to eliminate cyber-risks as enterprises move their business to the cloud,” said Hitesh Sheth, president and chief executive officer at Vectra. “The Cognito platform enables them to stop hidden cyberattacks in the cloud. We look forward to partnering with TCV and our existing investors as we continue our rapid growth.”