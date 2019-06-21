U.S. adds Chinese companies to Entity List

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added Chinese organizations to its Entity list for activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interest.



As published in the Federal Register, these organizations include:





Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit, including two aliases (Hygon and Chengdu Haiguang Jincheng Dianlu Sheji);

Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology, including two aliases (HMC and Chengdu Haiguang Wei Dianzi Jishu);

Higon, including five aliases (Higon Information Technology, Haiguang Xinxi Jishu Youxian Gongsi, THATIC, Tianjing Haiguang Advanced Technology Investment, and Tianjing Haiguang Xianjin Jishu Touzi Youxian Gongsi);

Sugon, including nine aliases (Dawning, Dawning Information Industry, Sugon

Information Industry, Shuguang, Shuguang Information Industry, Zhongke Dawn, Zhongke Shuguang, Dawning Company, and Tianjin Shuguang Computer Industry);

Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology, including two aliases (Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology and JICT).

https://s3.amazonaws.com/public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2019-13245.pdf