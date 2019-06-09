ThousandEyes: Cogent outage part of a larger BGP route leak

Last week's outage at a Cogent data center in London, which disrupted some Whatsapp traffic, was part of a larger BGP route leak, according to an updated analysis from ThousandEyes.



The disruption had nothing to do with the Whatsapp service itself, writes Archana Kesavan, but was the result of a major BGP route leak by Swiss colocation provider, Safe Host. Her analysis indicates that "Safe Host leaked thousands of prefixes which had a cascading effect on the availability of those services when the routes were accepted and propagated by service providers, such as China Telecom, and then further accepted by other ISPs such as Cogent."



https://blog.thousandeyes.com/whatsapp-disruption-just-one-symptom-of-broader-route-leak/



