ThousandEyes captures visualization of Google Cloud outage

From its monitoring network of 249 global vantage points, ThousandEyes detected the global outage with Google Cloud Platform beginning around 12-12:15pm PT.



ThousandEyes experienced 100% packet loss trying to reach a service hosted in GCP USwest. All traffic dropped at the edge of Google's network.



Angelique Medina, ThousandEyes product marketing director, stated: “ThousandEyes can confirm Google’s report of network congestion as a likely root cause of Sunday’s massive 4-hour outage, as we started seeing elevated packet loss in Google’s network as early as 12pm PT between sites on the eastern US, including Ashburn, Atlanta and Chicago, and various Google-hosted services. These issues started to impact users globally approximately 20 minutes prior to their public announcement of the issue, showing an early indication of what was to come. For the majority of the duration of the 4+ hour outage, ThousandEyes detected 100% packet loss for certain Google services from 249 of our global vantage points in 170 cities around the world. Starting at around 3:30pm PT, we started to see services slowly become reachable again, and the issue appeared to fully resolve by 4:45pm PT.”



https://www.thousandeyes.com/



