Telxius and DE-CIX for global interconnection partnership

Telxius, the telecommunication infrastructure company of the Telefónica Group, has partnered with DE-CIX to offer access and interconnection services from any Telxius Point of presence in the world to the DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in Marseille, Madrid, New York, and Dallas, as well as the world’s largest IX by peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt.



Telxius operates MAREA and BRUSA, the two highest capacity submarine cables in the world, providing ultrafast connectivity between the Americas(Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Puerto Rico, and Virginia Beach) and Europe (Bilbao and Marseille), and will act as a “one-stop shop” for DE-CIX Interconnection services.



CE-CIX customers will also benefit from the Telxius services portfolio, including IP Transit and DDoS Shield services. They will have direct connectivity to the Internet through Telxius’ Tier 1 international network, guaranteeing reliable, high-speed interconnection. DDoS Shield will also be available for those customers who want to be protected against DDoS Attacks.



“We are excited to extend our range of globally-acting resellers with Telxius, as they are a major player in the Americas and Europe. For us, this is building interconnection bridges across the Atlantic, bringing the value of our DE-CIX services to new regions around the globe,” states Theresa Bobis, Director Southern Europe at DE-CIX.









The deal paves the wave for multi-terabit transatlantic capacity services.



Telia Carrier owns and operates the world’s #1 backbone (according to Dyn Research) and provides critical network infrastructure, services and cloud connectivity to operators, content providers and enterprises. Telxius owns and operates the two highest-capacity submarine cables in the world, MAREA (200 Tbps) and BRUSA (138 Tbps) within its 87,000 km international network of fiber optic subsea cables. MAREA is the transatlantic cable jointly owned with Microsoft and Facebook. BRUSA effectively provides the lowest latency route between the US and Brazil.



"This is one of the largest European capacity projects in recent years and by combining our extensive European network across 100 PoPs in Europe with Telxius' Spanish footprint and the Marea cable system, this is a perfect, end-to-end fit.' said Ivo Pascucci, VP of Sales, Telia Carrier. 'Apart from the obvious benefits of additional capacity and lower latency within Europe and towards the US, we are delighted to work with such a strong partner in this and other projects."