Telia Carrier adds DWDM routes in North America

Telia Carrier has expanded its North American network with the addition of two new diverse and latency-optimized DWDM routes between New Jersey and Northern Virginia.



This includes metro expansions with additional points of presence (PoPs) in the Secaucus area to seamlessly serve New Jersey and the greater New York area. The expanded network also provides the capability to extend to new submarine cable landing stations in Virginia and New Jersey.



The new PoPs in Secaucus are running the latest generation of Infinera coherent ICE4 100G technology and enhance the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.“Telia Carrier is committed to building a network that exceeds customer expectations, with highly flexible and diverse route options,” says Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. “This particular addition ensures fast access between key data centers along the US East Coast and highlights our ongoing commitment to the North American market overall.”Telia Carrier also notes that this latest expansion is a continuation of its organic growth story. For more than two decades Telia Carrier’s global fibre backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions. It was the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network and recently announced the first real-time transmission of 600Gb/s wavelengths in a live production network. According to Dyn Research’s global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier’s global IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked number one.