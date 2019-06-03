Teleste supplies DOCSIS 3.1 optical nodes in Poland

Teleste has been selected as a vendor of optical nodes for Vectra, a leading telecommunication operator in Poland. The deal includes more than 1,000 of Teleste’s E8 1.2 GHz optical nodes, which will be delivered to Vectra by the end of Q1 2020.



Teleste’s E8 is a compact optical node platform supporting DOCSIS 3.1 frequencies.







Vectra is the second largest telecommunication operator in Poland with a cable network of almost 2.8 million homes passed. The company offers its customers with services including cable television, broadband internet access - fixed and mobile – as well as fixed and mobile telephony.“With their high product quality and proven track record as a vendor of DOCSIS 3.1-compliant network products, Teleste was able to meet the requirements of our network upgrade. We trust that the combination of high performance and user-friendly features of their E8 node helps us transform our network in a reliable and future-proof manner”, stated Bartłomiej Irzyński, CTO of Vectra.