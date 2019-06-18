Telefonica and Banco Santander develop private 5G service

Telefonica and Bank of Santander have deployed a 5G pilot network in Alcobendas, a neighborhood of Madrid, to provide 4K video conference between two bank branches. The network also provides low-latency storage in the edge computing infrastructure of Telefonica. Moreover, the project also enables virtual visiting to co-working spaces, such as the Santander Work Café of the Velazquez street in Madrid, by means of virtual reality.





The 5G network was provided by ZTE and includes the radio nodes, the core network and the user equipment. This network is based in the Standalone mode, thus creating an E2E standard compliant 5G architecture, without the need of LTE support. The 5G base stations connect to the 5G core network through the Telefonica transmission network."The initiative with Santander Spain is the result of the collaboration with our corporate customers to ensure that 5G technology is deployed in a way that fully meets their needs, prioritizing the development of the most demanded capacities,” said Emilio Gayo, CEO of Telefónica Spain. “With initiatives like this, we also ensure the early adoption of 5G and the positive impact on the Spanish industrial network."