Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Sweden's EcoDataCenter and Fortalax to merge

Wednesday, June 05, 2019    

Two Swedish data center companies have agreed to merge.

EcoDataCenter, which is based in Falun, will acquire shares in Fortlax, which operates data centers in Piteå. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The companies said their ambition is to create a Nordic giant in carbon-positive data centers.

https://blog.ecodatacenter.se/uk/ecodatacenter-and-fortlax


See also