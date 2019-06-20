STACK to double its data center capacity in Chicago

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, a data center company with presence in six key U.S. markets, announced plans for a significant expansion of its Chicago data center campus. The company will build a new data center adjacent to its existing facility, which currently offers 13MW of critical power and 221,000 square feet of space. The new multi-story data center will offer at least 20MW of additional critical capacity with the possibility of additional growth, bringing STACK’s total capacity at its Chicago data center campus to at least 33MW.



“Chicago is one of a number of important and growing markets for our clients, and as a result, it is a key market for STACK. We’re committed to investing here so that we can continue to support our clients and stay ahead of their needs,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK. “In keeping with our core commitment to being a trusted partner, this project delivers on our promise to strategically evolve and align our offering with our clients’ growth trajectories.”



